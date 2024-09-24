Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,978,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after buying an additional 682,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

