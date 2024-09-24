Amalgamated Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

