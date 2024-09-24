Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 80 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $143.49 and a 52 week high of $194.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.