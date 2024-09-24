Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,037 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.