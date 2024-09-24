GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in GameStop by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 278.50 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

