Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 30,744 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,744 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

