Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $342.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

