Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,463 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

