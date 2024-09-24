Amalgamated Bank Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

