GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $96,135,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.