Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 268,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

