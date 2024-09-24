Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 180.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

