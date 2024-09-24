Certified Advisory Corp Buys 3,937 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 234,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.