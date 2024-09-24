Certified Advisory Corp Has $636,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

