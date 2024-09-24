Certified Advisory Corp Buys 548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,256,000 after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.