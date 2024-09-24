Certified Advisory Corp Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

