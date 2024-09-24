Certified Advisory Corp Has $397,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.