13,391 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

