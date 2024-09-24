Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,476,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.