Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,565.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 180,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,570,000 after buying an additional 174,960 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

