Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

