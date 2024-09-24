Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 227 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,550,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,538,660.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,550,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,538,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock worth $69,961,783. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.