Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Sells $14,012.50 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $14,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after buying an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after buying an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

