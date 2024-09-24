Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Golden Capital Consulting Sells 123,000 Shares of Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 123,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$11,439.00.

Golden Capital Consulting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$25,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

EXN opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. Excellon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.27.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

