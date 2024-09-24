Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of INTA opened at $49.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,669 shares of company stock worth $5,295,562. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

