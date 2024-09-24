Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. Griffon has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at $52,866,165.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,251 shares of company stock worth $13,658,297. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $20,531,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

