State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.81 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $2,113,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

