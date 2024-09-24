Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $162.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.