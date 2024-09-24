American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after buying an additional 187,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,639,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JLL opened at $265.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $265.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

