Insider Selling: American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Claudia Tornquist also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of American Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$15,000.00.
American Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of LI opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. American Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$119.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
