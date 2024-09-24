Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $185.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

