Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at TD Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.75.

NYSE PAYC opened at $172.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock worth $11,581,585 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

