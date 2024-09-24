Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at TD Cowen

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $172.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock worth $11,581,585 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.