Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.29.

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

