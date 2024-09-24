Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,097 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

