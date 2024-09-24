Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 9,445 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.