1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $11.32 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

