1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,041 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BRX opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

