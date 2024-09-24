Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 128,717 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,717 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $150.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

