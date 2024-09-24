Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,426 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $74.47.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

