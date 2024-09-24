Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 83,463 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,463 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,397,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 233,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

