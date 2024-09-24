Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,506 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

