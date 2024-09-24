Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,127 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $54,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

