Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

PSX opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

