DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

