Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Stryker by 38.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $366.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.