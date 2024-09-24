Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

