Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

LFUS opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

