Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 347,568 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,568 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RXO stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -296.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

