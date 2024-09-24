Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,973 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after buying an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

