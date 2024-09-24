Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.